SeChain Hits Market Capitalization of $3,977.95 (SNN)

SeChain (CURRENCY:SNN) traded 87.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One SeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SeChain has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. SeChain has a market cap of $3,977.95 and $14.00 worth of SeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.51 or 0.06838428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,331.10 or 0.99905904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006127 BTC.

SeChain Coin Profile

SeChain’s total supply is 39,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,991,147 coins. SeChain’s official Twitter account is @sechainsnn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SeChain is snn.cash

SeChain Coin Trading

