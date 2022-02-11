Serum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $79.67 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $310.04 million and $79.67 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00005499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00102814 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

