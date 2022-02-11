Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the January 15th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,857,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SAPX traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,372,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,279,055. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Seven Arts Entertainment Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven Arts Entertainment (SAPX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.