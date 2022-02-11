SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SFSLF stock remained flat at $$114.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. SFS Group has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $114.80.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of SFS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision moulded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

