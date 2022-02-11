Shelton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,779,925,000 after buying an additional 177,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,072,846,000 after buying an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,686,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,393,444,000 after purchasing an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

GS stock opened at $370.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $377.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.17 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

