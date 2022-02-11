Shelton Capital Management Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,242,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock worth $23,759,133. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $642.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $661.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

