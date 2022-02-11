Shelton Capital Management Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned 1.26% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 63.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $17.36 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $393.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 43.96%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

