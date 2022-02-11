Shelton Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
