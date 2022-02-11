Shelton Capital Management Raises Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 68.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAC. FMR LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth $88,091,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,148 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $72,548,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

