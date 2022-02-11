Shelton Capital Management Sells 50,600 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $992,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Shares of ATO opened at $105.95 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

