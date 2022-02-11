SHIELD Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $130,411.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,370.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,915.99 or 0.06882037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00298414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.97 or 0.00759889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00078463 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00396002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00224435 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

