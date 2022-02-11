Shopping Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Shopping has a market capitalization of $10.83 million and $510,448.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $12.23 or 0.00028817 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.46 or 0.06914004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.79 or 0.99717242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00050087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,898 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

