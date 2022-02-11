Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Declines By 92.0%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the January 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AirNet Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 10,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,679. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.18% of AirNet Technology worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.