Short Interest in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Drops By 81.7%

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAC. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 14.0% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 599.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 885,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 759,216 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 103.1% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 295,500 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,263,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,924. Better World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

