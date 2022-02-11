Short Interest in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Drops By 87.5%

CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CHWAU stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. CHW Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $700,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $10,068,000.

