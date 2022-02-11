Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Declines By 91.7%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NWVCF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.69. 23,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,990. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, and quantaREV. The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

