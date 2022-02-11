Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Declines By 92.2%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,296. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $380,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

