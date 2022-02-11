Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declines By 98.8%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,251. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.79.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.