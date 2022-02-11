Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Declines By 98.8%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,251. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.
