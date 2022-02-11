Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Expands By 1,731.0%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a growth of 1,731.0% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $51.27. 19,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,111. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $54.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.