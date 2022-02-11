Short Interest in Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) Increases By 566.7%

Frontier Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FICV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FICV remained flat at $$9.67 during midday trading on Friday. Frontier Investment has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.
Frontier Investment Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Frontier Investment Corp is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
