Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Grows By 540.0%

Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GLLIU remained flat at $$10.14 during trading hours on Friday. 198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,124. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globalink Investment stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Globalink Investment Inc (NASDAQ:GLLIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.