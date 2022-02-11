Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Decreases By 95.7%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 229,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GAMC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,655. Golden Arrow Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $17,408,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $11,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $9,045,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $8,731,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $7,237,000. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

