Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) Grows By 1,311.0%

Guardforce AI Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GFAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 1,311.0% from the January 15th total of 89,300 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GFAI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.56. 34,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,995,473. Guardforce AI has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is an integrated security solutions provider which is trusted to protect and transport assets of public and private sector organizations. Guardforce AI Co Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

