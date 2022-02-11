Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Drops By 94.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. 407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.09.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

