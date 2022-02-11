Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Drops By 98.3%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the January 15th total of 906,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.42. 47,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,143. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,420,000 after buying an additional 1,418,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,343,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,022,000 after buying an additional 565,141 shares in the last quarter.

