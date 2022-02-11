Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Rises By 1,700.0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEWG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. 1,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.83. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

