Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Rises By 1,550.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

