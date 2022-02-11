Short Interest in ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Decreases By 95.0%

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ProtoKinetix stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 5,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,974. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. ProtoKinetix has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

