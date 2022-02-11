Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Drops By 99.9%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the January 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,647,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGMD remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,506,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,863,531. Sugarmade has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

