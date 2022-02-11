Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Drops By 96.4%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SNPW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,932,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Sun Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Sun Pacific
