Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Drops By 96.4%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,262,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNPW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,932,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Sun Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Get Sun Pacific alerts:

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.