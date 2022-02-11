Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Drops By 81.2%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 81.2% from the January 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

TEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. 3,836,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,081. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

