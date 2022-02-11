Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,266,000 after buying an additional 417,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,064,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock worth $4,001,198 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIG stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

