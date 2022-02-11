Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) Short Interest Up 560.5% in January

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 560.5% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Simon Property Group Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 748,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group Acquisition by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SPGS remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. 53,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Simon Property Group Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.