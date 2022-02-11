SingularityDAO Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $28.78 million and $1.58 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00102814 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

