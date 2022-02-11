Skycoin 1-Day Volume Tops $119,514.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.22 million and approximately $119,514.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.46 or 0.06914004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.79 or 0.99717242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00050087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006224 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.