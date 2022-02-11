SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 593,222 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SkyWest worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,553,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,210,000 after purchasing an additional 198,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,350,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,289,000 after purchasing an additional 262,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SkyWest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 932,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 260,221 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 901,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $32.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

