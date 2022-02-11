SmartKey (SKEY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.00 Million

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. One SmartKey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartKey has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00038425 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102239 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

