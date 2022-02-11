smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,520.00

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $35,520.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044367 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.08 or 0.06907316 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,269.62 or 0.99884360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00049997 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006233 BTC.

About smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

