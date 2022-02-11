Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 627.6% from the January 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 26,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.