Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $99,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 455,692 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Southern Copper by 231.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 311,956 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 307,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE SCCO opened at $67.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.