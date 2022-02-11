Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Invests $3.32 Million in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. MELI Kaszek Pioneer comprises 1.4% of Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.81% of MELI Kaszek Pioneer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,100,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,100,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEKA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

