Stealth Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,869.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $2,869.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

