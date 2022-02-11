Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 11th (AFRM, CDAY, ENVA, FMS, GASNY, GSK, NPSNY, PROSY, RKWBF, RLMD)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 11th:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $46.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

