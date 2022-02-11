Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sibanye Stillwater Call Options (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 38,349 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 957% compared to the average volume of 3,627 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. 7,762,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

