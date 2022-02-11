Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of uniQure Call Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,496 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 929% compared to the average volume of 534 call options.

QURE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock worth $722,636. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.83. 538,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,484. uniQure has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

