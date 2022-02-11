StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 613.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.52. 4,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.65. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $24.19.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from StoneCastle Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.84%.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

