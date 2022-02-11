Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 21,173 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $255,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 72.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,961,000 after buying an additional 1,132,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

NEM stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $62.12. 211,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,096,268. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,531,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.