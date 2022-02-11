Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,857. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.