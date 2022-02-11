Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 36,173 Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Shares of BATS:OMFS traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,248 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

