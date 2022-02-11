Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDOC traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.18. 69,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.63. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

